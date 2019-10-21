7-Eleven clerk shot, killed in Oakland Park

A clerk was shot and killed during an altercation between employees and customers at a 7-Eleven in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A 7-Eleven clerk was shot and killed Monday morning in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Oakland Park Boulevard near Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Sgt. Donald Prichard said an altercation broke out between employees and customers. Prichard said the fight spilled out into the parking lot, where the clerk was shot once.

The 57-year-old clerk was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Deputies detained the shooter for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Prichard declined to say what led to the dispute, but a man whose friend works at the 7-Eleven told Local 10 News it all started because of a cigar.

"This girl came to buy a cigar -- a 99-cent cigar -- and after that she didn't have her ID -- she looked young -- and then all of a sudden she threw a fit, and then the other co-worker came out because she got all loud and stuff like that, and then when they escorted them out, out of nowhere the guy got shot twice," he said.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

