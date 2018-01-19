81-year-old woman carjacked by group of boys, deputies say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A woman who had just finished shopping at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes grabbed her car keys and was approaching the door of her 2015 Toyota Corolla when a boy stood in front of her.

The 81-year-old woman told deputies Monday afternoon that he showed her a gun and gave her an order.

"Give me the keys," he said, the woman told Local 10 News.

The woman said she thought it was a joke. He was young enough to be her great-grandchild. She asked him to repeat what he had said. He shouted the order again, and this time she knew he wasn't kidding, so she handed him the keys.

Two other boys jumped in the back seat and they drove away.

"It's just really alarming that these subjects are so young, that they have a weapon and that they're targeting somebody who's really vulnerable," Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said.

Surveillance video shows the boys surround the woman near her car in the Walmart parking lot.

Deputies suspect the boys also stole BB guns from the Walmart. They are wanted for robbery and carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

"Somebody knows who they are, and we just need the information to find them," Carter said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.