Accused Colorado school shooter identifies as 'devonkillz' on Snapchat

Federal authorities believe 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 17-year-old Alec McKinney, a transgender boy born Maya McKinney, planned the Tuesday school shooting in Colorado together.

On Wednesday afternoon, Erickson, whose name on Snapchat was "devonkillz," appeared in court to face charges in the attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch that left 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo dead.

Erickson kept his head lowered, as his defense attorneys asked the judge to allow them to see the crime scene. His long hair covered his face during most of the hearing. The aspiring actor and musician's hair had shades of fuchsia, purple and orange. He wore dark nail polish.

His friend Aiden Beatty told The Denver Post on Wednesday that Erickson had told him a few weeks ago he had broken up with his girlfriend. His 56-year-old mother, Stephanie Erickson, told The New York Post she didn't know why he had committed the atrocity.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the suspects used at least two handguns. ABC News' Denver affiliate reported some of the weapons were stolen from Erickson's parents. Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Douglas County prosecutors charged Erickson with one count of first-degree murder and 29 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He is being held without bond. He is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

