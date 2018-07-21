Accused killer of father of Parkland shooting survivors turns himself in

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Elama Ali survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. On Friday, she and her three brothers were saying good bye to their father, Ayub Ali, who was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in North Lauderdale.

Ali, who was born in Bangladesh, was the owner of Bura Pak Food. He died when a gunman -- who police identified as 19-year-old Tyrone Fields -- targeted his business, the Aunt Molly's Food Store at 1691 State Road 7. Detectives say Fields took cash from the store and returned to kill Ali.

Doctors at Broward Health Medical Center pronounced him dead.

The Friday service was at the in Muslim Cemetery of South Florida Hialeah. Ali's wife, Farhana Ali, has been overcome with grief. Their youngest son is 22 months old.

Detectives released the surveillance video and received tips. They reached "an associate" of Fields who encouraged him to turn himself in at a station in Fort Lauderdale, deputies said. Prosecutors charged Fields with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

