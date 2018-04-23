Authorities raid popular Miami-Dade strip clubs as part of undercover investigation

DORAL, Fla. - Authorities raided two popular northwest Miami-Dade County strip clubs late Friday as part of an undercover investigation that found employees were selling cocaine, marijuana and other drugs, officials said.

The raid, dubbed "Neon Lights," was first reported by the Miami Herald. Officers arrested at least nine people seized drugs and at least three guns at the Booby Trap and LaBare strip clubs in the 5300 block of Northwest 77th Avenue near Doral.

Miami-Dade police have been investigating the clubs since 2016 after the department received reports about drug trafficking at the club. Police said employees sold drugs to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

Several other agencies, including the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, took park in the raid.

The managers of the clubs declined to comment on the raid Saturday.

