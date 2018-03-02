Beer thief's punch knocks out Lauderhill gas station clerk's teeth

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A clerk at a Lauderhill gas station was sucker punched in the face by a thief who got away with a case of beer.

Borhan Uddin was working at a Valero gas station last month when a familiar customer walked in and propped a trash can lid in the doorway so it wouldn't lock.

Uddin recognized him as the same customer who had stolen beer from the store before.

The man walked to the beer cooler and grabbed a 12-pack of Heineken.

When Uddin confronted him, the man punched him in the face, knocking out his teeth.

The man walked out with the $26 case of beer and hasn't been back since.

Uddin has to wear a denture, needed stitches and is racking up medical bills since the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the beer thief is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

