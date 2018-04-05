Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car on Rickenbacker Causeway

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - A South Florida man remained hospitalized Thursday, days after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Loved ones said Jorge Ruoco was heading west on the Rickenbacker Causeway about 7 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck in the bike lane.

Ruoco, 50, who's been cycling for 30 years, went flying and hit the pavement face-first.

Luckily, he was wearing his helmet.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

The husband and father of three is pulling through at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is now in stable condition, but he has some serious fractures, including to his spine.

"It hurts me," Ruoco's wife, Cynthia Vasconez, said. "Even if it was my fault, I'd have to stop and call 911."

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



