Black-market fuel probe nets Miami man with counterfeit credit cards

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture's law enforcement investigators arrested a Miami man accused of being involved in both credit card fraud and the black-market sale of fuel, state authorities announced Friday.

Osvaldo Jares Hernandez, 25, was using counterfeit credit cards to fill a "bladder" truck, a vehicle retrofitted with hidden tanks that are capable of storing high volumes of fuel, authorities said.

Investigators believe the illegally purchased fuel in Land O’Lakes near Tampa was meant to be sold on the black market. They reported finding 19 counterfeit credit cards in his possession and arrested him Thursday in Pasco County.

Jares Hernandez faces charges of obtaining fuel fraudulently, unlawful conveyance of fuel, possession of counterfeit credit cards and credit card forgery.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.