Body found in Tamarac identified as missing Hollywood man

Detectives say the body of Mackoni Hall, who had been reported missing, was found behind an abandoned building in Tamarac.

TAMARAC, Fla. - A body discovered behind an abandoned building in Tamarac has been identified as that of a missing Hollywood man.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are now investigating the death of Mackoni Hall as a homicide.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said Thursday that a contractor surveying the boarded-up building at 3700 W. Commercial Blvd. found the body and called 911.

The body was positively identified as that of Hall, who had been reported missing for about a week.

Hall, 40, was last seen alive March 13 after leaving his job at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Detectives are still searching for the gold, 2008 Dodge Caliber he was driving when he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Hall's death is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.