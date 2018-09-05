Teen wounded in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

A boy was in this courtyard when he was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before midnight outside 2051 NW 66th St.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was in the courtyard when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

Police said a patrol officer was nearby and went to the scene after hearing the gunshots.

The victim was struck in the upper left thigh and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known and no other information was immediately available.

