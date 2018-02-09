Brothers arrested in connection with carjacking of elderly woman outside Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Two teenage brothers were arrested in North Carolina a month after they carjacked an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the brothers Thursday.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested in South Florida on Jan. 18.

Surveillance video from the store at 3001 N. State Road 7 on Jan. 15 shows one of three boys following the 81-year-old victim into the store and then re-emerging in the parking lot as the victim was about to leave.

Deputies said two of the boys flanked the victim as the third approached the woman from the front, demanding the keys to her brown 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The woman told Local 10 News that she thought it was a joke because the boy was young enough to be her great-grandchild. She said she asked him to repeat what he had said. He shouted the order again, so she handed him the keys.

Authorities said the boys jumped into the car and left so quickly that they nearly struck the victim as they pulled out of the parking space.

All three teens face felony carjacking charges.

