BSO releases surveillance video of serial robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a serial robber targeting South Florida convenience stores.

The BSO released a compilation of surveillance videos Friday. They show four of the six robberies at area businesses between May 31 and June 11.

Police in Lauderhill, Margate, Plantation and Sunrise are investigating robberies that are strikingly similar to two robberies in North Lauderdale and Tamarac.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said the same gunman is believed to be behind all the robberies. In many of the videos, the gunman is seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

Video from a Sunday robbery shows the man and an accomplice enter the 7-Eleven on McNab Road and rush behind the counter. The crooks got away with cash from the registers and packs of cigarettes that they stuffed into plastic bags.

Another video shows the gunman -- this time acting alone -- stealing from the register at a Wawa in Lauderhill.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 954-321-4270 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

