Car burglar takes A-Rod's 'irreplaceable' jewelry during half-million heist

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez was the victim of a car burglary in San Francisco. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, a Coral Gables resident, left about $500,000 in jewelry and electronics inside of an ESPN producer's rental car and a thief took advantage of his mistake in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the former Major League Baseball player left the items inside of a black Nissan sports utility vehicle. He was working for ESPN during the Giants-Phillies game on Sunday night in San Francisco.

Rodriguez told ESPN he was sad, because several of the items stolen were of "personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value." The irony: During the Phillies' 9-6 loss to the Giants, Rodriguez criticized Phillies manager Gabe Kapler over his "careless managing."

On July 28, Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez's daughters interrupted ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball to wish him a happy 44th birthday. The TV moment happened days after he celebrated his fiancée J-Lo's 50th birthday at the Estefan's estate on Miami's Star Island.

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez poses with the Fashion Icon Award and fiance Alex Rodriguez during Winners Walk at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 3, 2019, in New York City.

A-Rod didn't say if any of the jewelry was a birthday gift from J-Lo. His laptop and a camera were also stolen. He told ESPN he was hopeful.

"I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back," Rodriguez said.

