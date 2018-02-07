Cellphone video captures final moments of fatal shooting in downtown Miami

MIAMI - Cellphone video captured by a witness shows the final moments of a fatal shooting in downtown Miami.

Miami police said officers responded to reports of two people shot at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Miami Avenue and East Flagler Street.

More Crime Headlines

Bullet holes were left on a phone booth near a Whole Foods and CVS store, and debris from where two cars collided.

One of the vehicles had bullet holes in the windshield and the other had heavy front-end damage.

The witness who recorded the shooting said the victim nearly struck him with his car as he was being chased by the shooter.

"I knew that that second car was chasing him because he hit that turn just as fast, but he didn't slide off into the sidewalk. He pulled up a couple seconds later -- bam, bam," Vasili Sushko said.

Sushko said the victim crashed his car before he was shot.

"I mean, it missed us by maybe 10 feet, but it clipped a newsstand, a light pole. The car was damaged and he wasn't getting anywhere," Sushko said. "Then a second car followed, and that's when I knew there was a situation."

Miami police said Jose Rivero, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim, identified only as a black man in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said an uninjured man in his 30s was detained for questioning.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

"When something like that happens, you don't think much of it. It is a shock," Sushko said.

Police closed off Flagler Street between Northwest Miami Court and Northwest Second Avenue for several hours during the shooting investigation. They also closed North Miami Avenue at Northwest First Street and Southeast First Avenue at Southeast First Street.

All roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.