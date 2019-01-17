Chase in Miami-Dade involves 2 stolen cars, crash in Liberty City

MIAMI - A high-speed chase that started in Miami-Dade County on Thursday afternoon involved a car crash in Miami's Liberty City and two stolen vehicles, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Two suspects in a stolen car crashed at Northwest 46th Street and 12th Avenue.

The two ran out of the car and stole another car, but they didn't get very far. Police officers arrested them at Northwest 51st Street and 12th Avenue.

Officers closed 12th Avenue from Northwest 46th Street to Northwest 54th Street. The alternate route is Northwest 17th Avenue.

This is a developing story.

