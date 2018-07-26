Checkers employee shot in leg in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Checkers employee was shot and injured Thursday morning in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the fast-food restaurant on Hallandale Beach Boulevard about 4 a.m.

The employee was shot in the parking lot as Checkers was preparing to close.

"Gunshots -- that was it -- and one of my employees got hit, but I didn't see anything," one employee told Local 10 News.

According to deputies, a man and a woman were trying to get food, but two employees who were walking out the door told them the restaurant was already closed.

Surveillance video shows the SUV circling the restaurant twice.

Deputies said the man, who was driving the SUV, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots toward the two employees.

The victim was seen on the footage limping toward the door before collapsing.

Authorities said he was shot in the leg. The other employee wasn't harmed.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The eastbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard at Southwest 40th Avenue were shut down during the shooting investigation.

Deputies are searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the gunman's identity is asked to call Detective Devoune Williams at 954-321-4235 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

