Child pornography investigation underway at day care

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A child pornography investigation is being conducted at a day care center by Homeland Security Investigations and Miami-Dade police.

The Little Seeds Academy is located off Bird Road and Southwest 104 Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade. Officials say the day care is also a residence.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, the federal search warrant was executed Monday and is focusing on a suspect that lives at the day care but doesn’t work there.

