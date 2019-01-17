Child sexual predator uses Fortnite to target victims, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 41-year-old accused child sexual predator from Broward County used the online video game Fortnite, a worldwide pop culture phenomenon, to victimize at least 20 minors, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies accused Anthony Gene Thomas of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager from Brevard County and soliciting pornographic photos and videos, after using the multiplayer free-to-download game to make contact with the minor.

The law enforcement community worldwide has warned that among the millions of players there are pedophiles. Attorney General Ashley Moody released a statement Thursday saying parents need to talk to their children and teenagers about the sexual predators who are lurking online.

"This case is disturbing not only because it involves child pornography, but also because a popular online game was used to communicate with the victim," Moody said.

Authorities say Thomas used a co-conspirator to make contact with the 17-year-old victim and to help facilitate an introduction. Thomas used gifts, including credit cards and a mobile phone, to groom the teen.

"Parents need to know that predators will use any means possible to target and exploit a child," Moody said.

Thomas took the teenager to his home where the two allegedly engaged in sexual activity Aug. 25, deputies said. The parents told authorities in Brevard County that the victim had vanished from home. Deputies returned the teen home Aug. 26.

Despite authorities' involvement, Thomas remained in contact with the victim. When detectives seized Thomas' phone Oct. 11, they found pornographic images and videos of the victim.

FBI agent Evan Patterson told an ABC affiliate in Louisiana predators are increasingly using the games to connect, and they are asking their victims to download messaging apps to communicate privately. Patterson said parents need to watch out for red flags.

"When your child is trying to hide things from you, if they turn the system off quickly when you walk into the room, if they’re starting to seem withdrawn and they want to spend more time on the game but, without you being in the room when they’re doing it," Patterson said.

Patterson also said a good way for parents to protect their kids is to participate in the games and to be aware of who they are talking to and what personal information they are releasing online.

"I am asking parents and guardians to please make sure you know who your children meet online," Moody said.

Prosecutors charged Thomas with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, 22 counts of child pornography, possession with intention to promote sexual performance of a child, traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual activity and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computers.

"We have reason to believe there could be additional victims," Moody said.

Moody is asking anyone with information about the recruiting of minors for child pornography, or any other type of sexual exploitation, to contact law enforcement.

Deputies were asking anyone with information about Thomas to call Broward County Detective Michael Joo at 954-888-5241.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.