Clerk stabbed while trying to rape teen in gas station bathroom, deputies say

Mohammad Munshi is accused of trying to rape a 17-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Chevron gas station where he worked.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A clerk at a Dania Beach gas station was arrested after he tried to rape a teenage girl at knifepoint in the bathroom before she stabbed him and was able to get away, deputies said.

Mohammad Munshi, 67, of Hollywood, was arrested last week on a charge of armed sexual assault on a victim 12 or older.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old girl went to the Chevron gas station on Stirling Road to buy two microwave dinners shortly before 3 a.m. April 7.

After buying the meals, she asked Munshi, who was a clerk at the store, if she could use the bathroom.

While the girl was in the bathroom, Munshi locked the front door to prevent any customers from entering and then went into the bathroom with his belt unbuckled and the zipper of his pants open, Deputy Louis Bonhomme alleged in his affidavit.

Once in the bathroom, Munshi grabbed the girl, put his hands in her pants and grabbed her buttocks, the affidavit said.

After the girl pushed Munshi away from her, he pulled out a pocketknife, but she fought with him and, during the struggle, stabbed him in his belly, Bonhomme alleged.

The girl ran out of the store but didn't contact authorities because of her immigration status, the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, Munshi returned to his post at work and didn't get help until about 20 minutes later, when he asked a customer to call deputies, the affidavit said.

Munshi was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was treated for his stab wound. While at the hospital, Munshi claimed he was stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter.

"However, upon reviewing the surveillance footage of the incident, it was observed that the victim did not shoplift," Bonhomme wrote.

Munshi's story was "inconsistent" and didn't match the video evidence, Bonhomme added.

"There is cause for concern for the community," Broward County Judge Jackie Powell said during Munshi's court appearance Monday morning.

Powell set Munshi's bond at $75,000. As a condition for his release, Munshi must also be fitted with a GPS monitor, can't have any contact with the girl and must surrender his passport.

