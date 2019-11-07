Closing arguments begin in Miami murder-for-hire trial

MIAMI - Just before noon Thursday, state prosecutors wrapped up closing arguments in the trial of two men allegedly hired by Manuel Marin; a former Presidente Supermarket owner, to kill his then-wife's lover.

Alexis Vila Perdomo and Roberto Isaac are on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Camilo Salazar on June 1, 2011. Vila Perdomo faces charges for conspiracy to commit murder, while Isaac faces murder charges.

Salazar's body was found dumped near the Everglades on June 2, 2011, a day after he was reported missing by his wife.

Miami-Dade police officers discovered Salazar's body badly beaten, his hands bound behind his back and his pelvic area burned.

On Wednesday, the state medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Salazar's body testified, telling those in the courtroom that a series of injuries were the cause of Salazar's death. Earlier in the day, a cellphone expert placed Isaac and Marin together near the location of Salazar's dumped body.

"I am not here to tell you that I think that Camilo Salazar was a great guy for cheating on his wife," state prosecutor Gail Levine told jurors in Thursday's closing remarks. "You don't get kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the most gruesome way because you had an affair."

Marin is expected to face trial next year.

The defense was expected to make its closing remarks following a lunch break.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.