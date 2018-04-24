Coast Guard offloads 12 tons of cocaine, 1 ton of marijuana at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded 12 tons of cocaine and one ton of marijuana at Port Everglades on Tuesday.

Authorities said the drugs, worth an estimated wholesale value of $390 million, were seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during 17 interdictions.

National Defence, Canadian Armed Forces

The interdictions happened off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America with the assistance of Canadian Naval vessels, authorities said.

National Defence, Canadian Armed Forces

"What these numbers represent is an increased commitment by U.S. and international partners to combat transnational criminal networks and promote stability in the Central American region, along the U.S. southern border, and in the southern maritime approaches to the U.S.," said Cmdr. Jonathan Carter, commanding officer of the cutter Legare. "Today's offload sends them a message that our network of partners and allies remains resolute in our commitment to stem the flow of illicit trafficking that breeds instability."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.