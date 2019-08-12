Coral Gables police cruiser stolen from officer's home, found abandoned in Miami

MIAMI - A Coral Gables police cruiser was stolen from an officer's home and found abandoned Monday morning in Miami.

The theft occurred sometime Sunday night or Monday morning.

A Miami police officer spotted the stolen SUV on Northwest 77th Street, under the Interstate 95 overpass.

It appeared the thief dumped the vehicle after taking it for a joyride and rummaging through it. The back window of the SUV was smashed.

Coral Gables police said no weapons were stolen from the officer's cruiser.

Crime scene technicians dusted the SUV for fingerprints before police loaded it onto the back of a flatbed truck to be towed away.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Coral Gables police at 305-442-1600.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.