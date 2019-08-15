Cyclist killed in Miami's Virginia Key identified as beloved father of 2

MIAMI - Alex Palencia was riding with a large group of bicyclists when he got into an argument with a motorcyclist who fatally shot him Wednesday on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami's Virginia Key.

Brendaly Rodriguez said Palencia was a beloved father of two with relatives in Arkansas. He was 49.

"He will be missed," Rodriguez said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Kadel Piedrahita, who was livestreaming on Facebook. Piedrahita's defense attorney, Sabino Jauregui, said his client shot in self-defense.

Other cyclists in Virginia Key said Piedrahita had threatened Palencia before. Detectives have yet to confirm that, so it remains unclear if Piedrahita was following or harassing Palencia.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the wounded cyclist to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

