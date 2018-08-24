Deputies identify teen accused of shooting at U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee

COOPER CITY, Fla. - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a teenager from Miami Gardens on Thursday for breaking into a car and shooting at a woman in Cooper City.

Deputies identified the boy as Joseph Peters, who will be turning 18 years old Aug. 31, and prosecutors charged him with one felony count each of armed burglary and aggravated assault with a gun. He was being held at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

A woman, who works for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told deputies she was leaving her home about 5:18 a.m., on Thursday, when she found Peters breaking into her car. She ran after him, but he had a gun and shot at her. She wasn't injured, but he got away.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.