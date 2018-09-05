Despite objections, XXXTentacion murder suspects get fingerprinted in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - One by one, each of the four men charged in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion were led into a Broward County courtroom Wednesday morning.

The Broward County state attorney's office filed motions last month asking a judge for fingerprints and DNA samples from all four suspects.

Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams were indicted on first-degree murder charges in the June 18 ambush, robbery and shooting outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Attorneys for Allen, Boatwright and Williams objected to the request, citing their clients' rights against any illegal search or seizure and pointing out that prosecutors already have fingerprints and DNA evidence.

Newsome's attorney did not object.

Ultimately, Judge Michael Usan sided with the state, allowing the fingerprints and DNA samples to be collected in the courtroom.

