Detectives find 15-year-old girl who vanished despite ankle monitor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Janiya Johnson, a 15-year-old girl who was supposed to be wearing a working ankle monitor with a global positioning system tracker when she vanished, was found, the Miami Gardens Police Department announced Saturday.

Miami Police Department detectives had been searching for Johnson since Wednesday when Miami Gardens Police Department officers found her on the 15900 block of Northwest 27th Avenue about 9:15 a.m., Saturday.

According to Officer Carlos Austin, who is a spokesman for the department, officers believe Johnson and William Brice, 21, had been together in the West Bunche Park neighborhood before she vanished.

Three of the girls' relatives, Loretta Foster, 32, Kwanyetta Norris, 33, and Kelvin Agurs, 21, confronted Brice Friday while searching for her at 15735 NW 23 Ave. Detectives said Brice, a convicted felon, was living out of a car that was parked at an abandoned home when he pulled a gun and shot at the three.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department helicopter took Agurs and a woman wounded to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and a massive search for Brice ensued prompting alerts at Park Elementary, Bunche Park Elementary, and North Dade Middle schools.

Brice turned himself into the Miami Gardens Police Department where he confessed to having shot at the two women and man, and he said he threw the gun in the canal, according to the arrest report.

Officers say they are asking prosecutors to charge Brice with attempted murder, aggravated battery and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.