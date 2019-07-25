Detectives identify 18-year-old suspect wanted for shooting 5-year-old boy

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Lauderhill Police Department detectives are searching for Reginald Lee Jr., who they believe to be "armed and dangerous." He is 18 years old.

Lt. Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the department said Lee shot a 5-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man July 17 after an argument over his niece at the Lauderhill Pointe Apartments at 3124 NW 19th St.

Fire Rescue personnel took the two victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. The boy was released. The man remained hospitalized Wednesday. Santiago said doctors expect him to recover.

Lee is wanted for aggravated battery.

Santiago said detectives believe Lee has fled the Broward County area. They are asking anyone with information about his location to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



