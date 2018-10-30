Detectives identify rapper YNW Melly's friends killed

Detectives identified the men who died at Memorial Miramar Hospital as Anthony D. Williams, right, and Christopher Thomas, left.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Jamell Demons, a 19-year-old Florida Treasure Coast rapper better known as YNW Melly, was mourning the loss of two of his best friends.

On Tuesday, Miramar Police Department detectives were searching for the killers of two rappers, 19-year-old Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas and 21-year-old Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams.

"They took my brothers from me over jealousy," Demons wrote to his nearly 22,000 followers on Twitter. He also added, the killers "want to see me break down and stop or in jail or a box."

According to Tania Rues, a spokeswoman for the Miramar Police Department, the victims were last seen alive about 3:20 a.m., on Friday, in Fort Lauderdale. About an hour later, Detective Carlos Villalona said the victims arrived at Memorial Hospital Miramar in a gray Jeep.

The Jeep's back window was shattered, and Villalona said a third man was also wounded. According to Rues, detectives are withholding the identity of the driver who arrived to the hospital with Thomas and Williams.

Thomas' last share on his popular Instagram account was a picture of Demons performing on stage Oct. 21.

"Extra Super Proud of You," Thomas wrote.

This isn't the first time gun violence hurts Demons.

When he was 16 years old, he was involved in a shoot out near Vero Beach High School in Indian River County, and he had to spend time behind bars on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Demons told The Fader he focused on his music while in jail. He found success on SoundCloud and now has about 465,000 followers on Instagram. He also told The Fader that he moved out of Indian River County to Miami, because he feared for his life and "had to get out of that environment."

Rues and Villalona are asking anyone with information about the two men murdered to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

