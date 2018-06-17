Detectives identify victim of Miami Gardens drive-by shooting as 21-year-old man

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 21-year-old man died in one of at two fatal shootings in Miami Gardens this Father's Day weekend, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Detectives identified the victim of the 10:25 a.m., Saturday morning drive-by shooting at 3601 NW 191 St. as Michael D. Mathis.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took Mathis to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Miami Gardens Police Department was asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Detective Christopher Pacheco at 954-770-4856 or e-mail him at Christopher.Pacheco@mgpdfl.org.

Detectives were asking those who wish to remain anonymous to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

