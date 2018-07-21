Detectives search for killer of Miami's Edgewater resident

MIAMI - Detectives are searching for the killer who left a man dead at a luxury condominium building in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood.

Detectives said the victim allowed the killer inside his apartment at the Blue on the Bay at 601 NE 36th St., a 35-story glass tower known for it's views of Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach.

"He was a really sweet guy," Elizabeth Dallman said. "Everyone knows him."

Neighbors said the victim's family lives in Philadelphia. The Miami Police Department was in the process of notifying his family and had yet to confirm his identity.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

