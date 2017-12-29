DNA leads to arrest in 2010 rape at Davie park, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday after DNA evidence linked him to a 2010 rape in Davie, police said.

The victim told police that she was walking at Robbins Lodge Park on Nov. 26, 2010, when she was attacked by an armed man who dragged her off the path and raped her.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said saliva was collected from the woman's breast and submitted for DNA analysis, but the case went cold.

Leone said police recently submitted the DNA evidence to a company that was able to create a composite the man.

Police returned to the area Dec. 6 and used the composite to locate Hugo Giron-Polanco, who was working at Flamingo Gardens.

Leone said Giron-Polanco consented to a collection of his DNA, and it was compared to the DNA from the rape. Leone said the test results concluded that it was a 1-in-400-billion chance that Giron-Polanco was not the man responsible.

Police made contact with Giron-Polanco in Fort Lauderdale and took him into custody. He faces multiple counts of sexual battery.

Leone said Giron-Polanco was in the U.S. illegally. The U.S. Border Patrol was notified.

