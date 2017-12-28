Driver crashes into tree, fence while fleeing scene of other crash, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A driver crashed his pickup truck into a tree and a fence Thursday afternoon while fleeing the scene of another crash in Hollywood, authorities said.

Police said the driver rear-ended a car and then took off.

He eventually lost control of his truck, ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence on Park Road, police said.

A Hollywood Fire Rescue crew transported the driver to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the damage to the other car involved in the crash was minor.

No other details were immediately released.



