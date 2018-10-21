Driver opens fire at Miami-Dade police officer, leads authorities on 4-county chase

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A driver led authorities on a chase that started in Miami-Dade County and ended on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver of a car that was involved in a crash with injuries at Southwest 336th Street and U.S. Highway 1 in Florida City fled the scene.

Zabaleta said an officer spotted the gray Chevrolet and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fired several shots at the officer and continued traveling north on the Turnpike.

Authorities pursued the car into Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties before it finally came to a stop near mile marker 127.

Zabaleta said officers approached the vehicle and found the suspect suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter page that the suspect was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike were being diverted at Indiantown Road during the investigation.

