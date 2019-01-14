Driver of stolen Mercedes-Benz arrested after crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A driver who bailed out of a stolen luxury car after crashing it in Lauderhill has been arrested.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz AMG E43 was stolen overnight from the driveway of a home on Northeast Seventh Avenue in Boca Raton.

Boca Raton police spokesman Marc Economou said the owner of the Mercedes-Benz left the key fob in the car. Economou said the owner used an app on his phone to locate the car in Lauderhill.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies tracked the car to Northwest 55th Avenue, where the driver bailed out after crashing it but was soon taken into custody.

The car was towed to the Boca Raton Police Department.

