Driver, passenger in stolen car arrested after leading authorities on chase

Anthony Dodaj, 20, and Chastity Constance, 18, were arrested after the stolen car in which they were traveling was stopped in Martin County.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old South Florida man driving a stolen car and his passenger were arrested Sunday night in Martin County after leading troopers on a chase, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Dodaj was driving a stolen car when he fled from troopers on Interstate 95, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Deputies said Dodaj exited onto State Road 714, speeding through traffic while attempting to elude law enforcement. Along the way, the car smashed into another vehicle, but Dodaj didn't stop.

Eventually, deputies used stop sticks to blow out the car's tires and boxed the car in as it approached Willoughby Boulevard.

Deputies said Dodaj had outstanding warrants in Broward County for grand theft auto, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Dodaj's passenger, Chastity Constance, 18, was also arrested.

