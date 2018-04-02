Family pleads for helping in finding man's killer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The family of a man who was gunned down last week in Miami Gardens is pleading with the public to come forward with information about the man’s killer.

Police said Jemuel Williams, 32, was riding his bicycle near a convenience store at the time he was shot and killed last Tuesday.

More Crime Headlines

"I want to know why you killed my son," Williams' mother, Cheryl Williams-Wheeler, said.

Williams was the oldest of seven siblings.

"They just had him there on the ground, bleeding," his brother, Jaquan Greene, said.

Williams' younger siblings are now planning his funeral.

"He loves us. He never wanted to see us fight -- he loves his family," Williams' sister, Domonique Greene, said.

According to police, Williams was walking on the corner of Northwest 208th Terrance and 32nd Avenue last Tuesday when he was shot and killed.

The shooter was seen moments before riding a bike to a Quik Stop convenience store a block away.

The victim's family said the man suffered from mental health issues and his life was taken before they could get him help.

"Why you shot him? Why you killed him? Why you had to take him from my mom?" Domonique Green asked. "We don't know what we (are) gonna do."

Family members said they've become yet another family urging a killer to come forward.

"Now I'm just like those mothers -- now we have something in common," Williams-Wheeler said. "Before you take out a gun and take somebody life, why don't you step back (and) think about what you're doing before you do it."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.