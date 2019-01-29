Family wants car driven by XXXTentacion during shooting returned

XXXTentacion was driving this 2017 black BMW i8 sports car when he was fatally shot while leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, June 18, 2018.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - South Florida rapper XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, wants the car her son was driving on the day he was shot to death returned to her.

Currently, the Broward Sheriff's Office has the vehicle in storage while the investigation continues into the death of XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

A motion for return of property was filed Jan. 22 in Broward County court. It asks the BSO to release the 2017 black BMW i8 sports car that XXXTentacion was driving June 18 when he was fatally shot while leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

In court filings, Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed a motion that states the car be returned to Bernard, who is the personal representative of XXXTentacion's estate, the documents said.

The order, which needs to be approved by the court, gives the defense until Feb. 28 to release the car.

Members of the family state that the vehicle is sitting in storage, and since it has not been driven or maintained, it could have extensive damage caused to it.

Bernard told Local 10 News that she has no plans to sell the automobile but would like to retain it to be used in conjunction with public memorials to the late rapper.

