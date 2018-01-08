Fatal police-involved shooting investigated in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking the lead in the investigation into a fatal police-involved shooting in Lauderhill Sunday night.

Officers said the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said the victim stood at a bus stop near the 800 block of State Road 7 and flagged down an officer who was driving in the area. The victim told the officer that the robber ran off into a nearby neighborhood.

Police said the officer began a search for someone matching the description of the robber, found the person, and then called it out on the radio.

A perimeter was established and officers from the cities of Davie and Plantation arrived with their K-9 units to join the search.

After an hour of searching, officers from Davie and Plantation encountered the robber behind a home along Northwest 39th Avenue near 8th Street, and shots were fired.

Officers said the robber died on scene, and a firearm was found near his body. The armed robbery victim was not injured.

Police said the officers who fired the shots were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.