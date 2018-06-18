Man killed in shooting outside IHOP in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was killed in an early morning shooting outside an IHOP in Miami Springs, police said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the 25-year-old man had just walked out to his car in the parking lot of the IHOP on Northwest 36th Street when he was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Zabaleta said a friend who came to the restaurant with the victim was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting.

"She was not able to see anything," Zabaleta said.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie counted about 12 police markers in the parking lot.

Police haven't released the victim's identity, pending notification of next of kin.

