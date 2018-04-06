Father sends 8-year-old boy to school with gun, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A 53-year-old father put a gun in his 8-year-old's backpack and sent him to Kendale Elementary School armed on Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police Department.

John Schuster, a Miami-Dade Public Schools' spokesman, released a statement referring to the father's actions as irresponsible, abhorrent and reckless.

"It is extremely fortunate that this incident was handled quickly and safely, without any disruption to the school day," Schuster said in the statement.

Ramon Nuiry told police officers it was an unintentional mistake. He is accused of showing up to the school, 10693 SW 93 St., in Miami-Dade's Kendall neighborhood to pick up his son before dismissal and removing the gun from his book bag.

A witness saw the gun and told a school employee. When officers arrested Nuiry, they found the gun and an illegal police scanner in his car. They also had surveillance video that corroborated the witness' report.

Nuiry was at Turner Gulilford Knight Correctional Center early Friday morning and was facing charges of improper exhibition of a weapon on school property, weapons possession on school property, and possession of a concealed firearm and police scanner in his car. The charges carry a $17,500 bond.

