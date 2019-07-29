FBI Miami agents search for serial bank robber

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After robbing two banks in Miami Beach on Friday, FBI agents said a robber was back at it again on Monday in southwest Miami-Dade County.

According to FBI Miami, the robber targeted the two banks in the Mid-Beach neighborhood: a Regions Bank branch at 780 Arthur Godfrey Rd. and later an Ocean Bank branch at 501 W. 41 St.

Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, released photos of the 11:53 a.m. robbery Monday at the Space Coast Credit Union branch at 12200 SW 127 Ave., near The Crossings neighborhood.

Marshall is asking anyone with information about the robber to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

