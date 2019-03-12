FBI Miami employee arrested on Atlanta rape charge

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Atlanta Police Department officers are accusing an FBI Miami field office employee of rape and aggravated sexual battery.

A woman told officers she blacked out while drinking with her longtime friend Christopher T. Paul, and the 35-year-old Coral Springs resident took advantage of her on Feb. 22, according to the Atlanta Police Department. She reported the incident Feb. 28.

Deputies arrested Paul March 6 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on a pending warrant, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The FBI released a statement saying the FBI is cooperating with the Atlanta Police Department and referred the case to FBI internal affairs investigators and to the Department of Justice, Office of Inspector General.

