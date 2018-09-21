Suspect shot dead near Miami International Airport, police say

Officers from Miami-Dade and City of Miami police departments were at the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting related to an FBI case. Courtesy of Miami PD.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - FBI agents were at the scene of a fatal police-involved shooting on Thursday night near Miami International Airport. Authorities said it was the end of manhunt and a high-speed chase.

According to Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, a suspect was dead. The body remained at the scene about 10:45 p.m.

FBI agents and officers with the Miami-Dade and Miami police departments were in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue. Authorities focused on a white Jeep at the intersection.

There was crime scene tape surrounding the area across from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel property at 711 NW 72 Ave., west of the Blue Lagoon neighborhood.

According to the Miami Police Department the shooting stemmed from an ongoing FBI investigation, and the police departments were there to assist FBI agents. Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators also responded.

Authorities were searching for Alexander Carballido, who was released from prison in July and was set to remain on probation until 2023.

Earlier on Thursday, federal, state and local authorities were searching for Alexander Carballido, but officers couldn't confirm if the "be on the look out" order was related to the shooting.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Carbadillo, 40, was released from prison July 1, after serving time for kidnappings, aggravated battery, carjacking with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and aggravated assault on a police officer. He was set to remain on probation until 2023.

