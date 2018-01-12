Fight leads to shooting inside parking garage near Broward Performing Arts Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two men were involved in a physical altercation at a parking garage in Fort Lauderdale Friday, which led to one of the men being shot, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m., across the street from the Broward Performing Arts Center, which is located just south of Broward Boulevard.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused gunman was detained, but it’s unclear whether he will be charged, authorities said.

The identities of both men have not been released, and it was not immediately clear why they were fighting inside the parking garage.



