Florida authorities help thwart Texas man's plan to kill, eat child

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Texas man was arrested after a Florida sheriff said the 21-year-old was searching for the internet for a child to kill and eat.

Alexander Barter was arrested Oct. 19 in Texas, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Ivey said the investigation began after one of his deputies working with a federal task force answered an Internet advertisement that read, "I would like to try necrophilia and cannibalism and see how it feels to take a life."

The sheriff said the undercover agent began chatting with Barter, who replied, "I would like to do this ASAP. I really need to do something about my intense bloodlust."

Ivey said during one of the conversations with the agent, Barter said, "I'm not into role playing. I want to actually rape kill and cannibalize her. I am very serious about doing this. I live in the woods, so I can make sure her body won't ever be found."

Ivey said the agent traveled to Texas to meet with Barter, promising to bring him a girl to kill and eat.

Instead, Barter was taken into custody.

"Folks, this individual is one of the most sick, disgusting and demented people I believe I have ever had the unfortunate nature to be involved with," Ivey said.

Ivey said Barter had knives and bags with him to carry the body parts away. He said Barter thanked authorities for stopping him because he was unable to stop himself.

"He couldn't control his urges," Ivey said.

Barter faces federal charges of criminal solicitation, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted sexual performance of a child.

