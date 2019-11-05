Florida man gives fentanyl-laced drugs to fellow inmates, all of whom overdose

On Tuesday, Timothy CatchCart pleaded guilty with conspiracy and intent to distribute fentanyl and non-fentanyl laced substance, after three fellow inmates overdosed on the drugs he smuggled into a Pasco County Jail.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man arrested after a routine traffic violation was able to smuggle more than 7 grams of a fentanyl laced powder into jail, authorities said.

Timothy CarthCart, 33, was pulled over by a Pasco County sheriff's deputy on suspicion of driving under the influence on Jan. 24, arrest records indicate.

According to Drug Enforcement Administration investigators and Pasco County deputies, CathCart quickly concealed more than 7 grams of fentanyl-laced substance before deputies approached the vehicle.

CathCart was taken to Pasco County Jail following the DUI traffic stop, authorities said.

There, he was able to smuggle in the concealed substance, which also included a mix methamphetamine and gabapentin, commonly used as an anti-seizure drug.

Sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, CathCart distributed the substance to three inmates all of whom subsequently lost consciousness, overdosed and suffered severe injury, prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, CathCart pleaded guilty to conspiracy and intent to distribute fentanyl and non-fentanyl-laced substances.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison with the guilty plea.

The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

