Former Davie police officer sentenced to 30 days in jail for extorting ex-girlfriend

DAVIE, Fla. - Former Davie police officer James Krey was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail and three years of probation for extorting his ex-girlfriend.

Krey, 37, was convicted last month of threatening Davie police Officer Brittany Assam in an attempt to force her to quit her job. She was 22 at the time.

Coral Springs police said Krey wanted to get back together with Assam and began to threaten her when she declined.

"You are going to have to leave Broward County, sweetheart," a text message from Krey to Assam said, according to an arrest report. "Anywhere you go, I have people."

Assam testified about the 2014 incident during the trial. She said Krey threatened her with pictures that she had sent him during their relationship.

"Please do not send those pictures. Please delete those pictures of me from your phone. I no longer want you to have them," Assam said, reading a transcript of a text conversation that she had with Krey.

Then she read Krey's reply.

"Too late," his message said. "You did all this, not me."

Krey had faced up to 15 years in prison.

Besides the light sentence, Krey was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and take anger management classes. He also lost his certification with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement because he was convicted of a felony.

