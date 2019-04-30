Former UM, FIU professor sentenced to 6 1/2 years for possessing child porn

MIAMI - A Miami man, who was a former adjunct professor at the University of Miami and Florida International University, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for maintaining two storage units that contained more than 5,000 images of child pornography, Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, announced Tuesday in a news release.

Adolfo Zayas-Bazan Albaisa, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in February.

He was sentenced Monday to a total of 78 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno also ordered Albaisa to serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

According to the news release, Albaisa earned a master's degree in architecture from Harvard University and taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Miami from 1994 to 2002, and at Florida International University from 2000 to 2002.

Prosecutors said he maintained control of the storage units in Miami and Doral from 2007 to 2016.

Authorities said he stopped making payments on the units and they were auctioned off to the highest bidder in 2013 and 2016.

According to the news release, each auction winner discovered pictures of underage boys engaged in sexual activity in the storage units.

The FBI later confirmed that Albaisa's fingerprints were found on two of the pictures.

In addition to the child porn images, other items, such as Boy Scout paraphernalia, children's clothing and photographs of teenagers taken at swimming meets and wrestling matches were found in the units, the news release stated.

Prosecutors said Albaisa also kept personal items in the storage units, such as "architectural drawings and magazines, his library card to the University of Miami library, family photographs, his resume, and various articles of mail addressed to his home."

