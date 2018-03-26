Fort Lauderdale woman indicted for second-degree murder in death of boyfriend

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend, Alton Montina.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said Satoya Johnson, 30, was indicted on March 15 after the Broward State Attorney's Office presented the case to a grand jury.

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force arrested Johnson at her home last Tuesday and she was booked into the BSO Main Jail on Monday.

Deputies said they were called to the victim's apartment at 1411 Cove Lake Road in North Lauderdale about 1 a.m. Oct. 28 and found that Montina, 30, has been shot inside his apartment by Johnson.

Montina's mother previously told Local 10 News that her son was a victim of domestic violence and she feared that Johnson was going to get away with his murder.

Francena Hicks said she believes her son was trying to break up with Johnson when she showed up to his apartment and fatally shot him.

She said Johnson had been aggressive with her son before.

Detectives said Johnson confessed to shooting Montina.



