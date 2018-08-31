Foster mother shot, 2 children taken from home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A foster mother was shot and two children were abducted early Friday in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The children were later found safe with their biological mother, identified as Candi Johnson, 34, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said two people arrived at the victim's home in the 13000 block of Jackson Street and shot her before abducting a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy.

Police said the culprits fled in a white sedan.

Candi Johnson and her two children were found by police Friday after the siblings were taken from their foster mother's home, authorities said.

A view from Sky 10 showed officers interviewing family members and neighbors about the shooting.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, but her condition was not known.

It's unclear what charges Johnson might be facing.

Records show that Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to five years in prison for child abuse and fleeing from law enforcement officials. The crime was reported in October 2006.

Authorities said Friday's investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

